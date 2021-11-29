Advertise with Us
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40

Traffic on I-40
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking eastbound lanes on I-40.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says one other vehicle was involved in the crash causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

The location is at mile marker 277.6 in West Memphis.

All lanes are blocked as emergency crews respond to the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

