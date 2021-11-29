Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking eastbound lanes on I-40.

Arkansas Department of Transportation says one other vehicle was involved in the crash causing the tractor-trailer to overturn.

The location is at mile marker 277.6 in West Memphis.

All lanes are blocked as emergency crews respond to the scene of the crash.

