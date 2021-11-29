Advertise with Us
More sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will remain clear this evening with temperatures falling through the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the lower 40s with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the low 50s. Thursday will also be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of the next cold front.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with showers. Some areas will see those showers end in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible on Sunday but it’s not a guarantee at this time.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

