Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are headed to Hawaii!

According to the University of Memphis, the Tigers accepted a bid to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu on December 24.

The team secured a bowl eligibility after their 33 to 28 win over Tulane on Saturday. This is the Tigers 8th straight season to be selected in a bowl game.

The Tigers will be facing a team from the Mountain West conference, which will be announced later this week.

According to release, all game attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tigers trip to Honolulu will be the first in program history. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be headed to the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl,” says head coach Ryan Silverfield.

The game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus at 7pm central.

The game will be televised on ESPN. Tigers fans who would like to attend can purchase tickets here.

