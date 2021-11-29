Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis Tigers football takes the field(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are headed to Hawaii!

According to the University of Memphis, the Tigers accepted a bid to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu on December 24.

The team secured a bowl eligibility after their 33 to 28 win over Tulane on Saturday. This is the Tigers 8th straight season to be selected in a bowl game.

The Tigers will be facing a team from the Mountain West conference, which will be announced later this week.

According to release, all game attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Tigers trip to Honolulu will be the first in program history. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be headed to the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl,” says head coach Ryan Silverfield.

The game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus at 7pm central.

The game will be televised on ESPN. Tigers fans who would like to attend can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Mid-South leaders push for vaccinations with the Omicron variant on the horizon
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Ark. resident discovers body in drainage ditch
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Victim critically injured in Midtown shooting
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition