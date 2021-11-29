Dr. Fauci says vaccine is best defense against Omicron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci believes existing COVID-19 vaccines are the best defense against the Omicron variant.

The COVID-19 response team met with President Joe Biden at the white house today, and they briefed him on the latest developments on the variant.

Dr. Fauci says he believes existing covid-19 vaccines will likely add a degree of protection against severe COVID-19 cases, but it will take two more weeks for him to get more information on how this variant is transmitted.

He added that booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals will also help.

The President plans to provide an update on the new variant tomorrow.

