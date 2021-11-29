Cold start to the day, but a warming trend this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are only in the upper 20s to mid 30s this morning, but high temperatures will be near average this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s with full sunshine. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 59 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear Sky. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a gradual warming trend this week with temperatures getting higher each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers will be possible on Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with rain, but will dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. More rain is possible on Sunday.

