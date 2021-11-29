Breakdown: Here’s why Mid-South weather put Memphis in the top 10 cities for cockroaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis ranked number 8 for cities with the most cockroaches. Seven out of the ten cities ranked were in the south. We can blame the weather, it’s the warm temperatures and wet climate across the South. Warm weather allows the critters to live in habitats where they can survive and thrive as roaches are cold-blooded. According to entomologist the warmer it is the faster they can complete the reproduction cycle. Roaches are the most common in warmer and wetter climates and the humidity helps too.

A hard freeze can help but it won’t completely wipe out the cockroach population, even a cold snap won’t kill them off completely. Buildings with heat will keep them thriving and those species that live outside, a periodic freeze may slow down the population but it won’t wipe them out.

Roaches that are outside can be found in the leaf litter and bark of live oaks. Sometimes the leaves get picked up or it gets cold outside or something will draw them inside a home. When they get inside a home, they are in search of food and moisture. They will feed on anything that can be digested more specifically, starch-based, things like paper, hair, feces, and decaying plant matter. Without water, these insects won’t survive longer than a week. If you’ve got a leaking pipe, a dripping AC or other moisture source, those are ripe conditions for cockroaches.

Entomologist say that even clean homes can attract roaches. Beware if you are an asthma sufferer because asthmatics can be sensitive to saliva, skin and droppings of a cockroach. Pest control technicians recommend using a combination of control measures including insecticide, bait.

Entomologist recommend removing food and moisture. According to entomologist there is one good thing about cockroaches when they are outside, they decompose old organic matter to get nutrients back in the soil.

