Attempted traffic stop in Shelby Co. ends with crash, 3 teens arrested

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens were arrested Sunday after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of South Germantown Road and Barnstable Road.

Two 14-year-olds and one 17-year-old are charged with evading arrest and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000. One of the suspects was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office says the teens fled after the crash. One suspect was quickly located and two were found hiding in nearby trash cans.

An AR rifle was recovered from one of the teens.

