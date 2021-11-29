Ark. resident discovers body in drainage ditch

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police launched a death investigation Sunday after a Wynne resident found a body in a shallow drainage ditch.

According to ASP, the resident was walking on Front Street around 3 p.m. when they called police to report the discovery.

The remains are currently at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the identity, manner, cause and time of death.

Wynne Police Department has requested that state police lead the investigation regarding the person’s death.

