White House to restrict foreign travel due to Omicron variant

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Concerns about a new COVID-19 variant has the U.S. taking action.

The White House’s restrictions on foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other countries will go into effect on Monday.

Health officials say the Omicron variant could spread more rapidly than other strains.

They hope having a travel ban will give the U.S. more time to learn as much as possible about this strain.

In the meantime, Americans are advised to protect themselves from the potential threat.

“It’s almost definitely here already. Just looking at the number of cases coming off planes this weekend, it’s almost a certainty that there have been cases that have gotten into the United States,” Pfizer Board Member and former F.D.A Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

