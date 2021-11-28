Advertise with Us
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case Wednesday

One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on...
(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over a Mississippi state law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

The law would make an exception “only in medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality.”

There would be no exception for rape or incest under the law.

The law was passed in 2018 but lower federal courts have blocked its enforcement.

“There is no fundamental right in our United States Constitution to an abortion,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Reeves said he hopes the Supreme Court rules in the state’s favor and allows the law to go into effect.

But Reeves and pro-life groups across the country also hope the court, with its 6 - 3 conservative majority, will overturn the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“There is nowhere in the Constitution that prohibits individual states, states like Mississippi, to limit access to abortions,” said Reeves.

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, saying in an amicus brief that overturning it “would harm women” and “seriously undermine women’s autonomy.”

Pro-choice advocates like Debbie Craig say even if the court overturns Roe, the fight is not over.

“There will be an outcry. People will be in the streets. We will rally against the Supreme Court if they decide to overturn it,” said Craig.

The justices will hear oral arguments this week, but a ruling is not expected until next year.

