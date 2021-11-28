Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Poplar Avenue on November 20.

Police say they found Jayson Hill in the parking with gunshot wounds. Hill was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The suspects were in a silver vehicle that police say was possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

A woman has been developed as a person of interest in this ongoing investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

