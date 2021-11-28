Advertise with Us
Our dry weather continues with warming temperatures this week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not as cold this morning due to extra clouds, but these will clear through the morning, giving way to sunny skies this afternoon and it’ll be a little cooler than yesterday. Our temperatures drop again tonight, but temperatures will significantly warm this week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and a northerly wind at 5 -10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s and northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50.

  • Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Friday, and even then, only slight rain chances at this point. Highs will again be near 70 with lows falling to the mid 40s. Rain chances continue on Saturday, which will usher in cooler air with highs near 60.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

