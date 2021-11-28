Memphis International gives tips for holiday travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s not only busy on the roads this holiday season, it’s also a busy time for air travel.

Memphis International airport projects the amount of people that have passed through security checkpoints in the past week to be 78,000.

That’s about a 90% increase compared to last year.

Memphis International recommends travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time and travelers can save time by checking in online on your airline’s website.

The economy parking lot may reach capacity on peak travel days, and some may have to follow signs to find overflow parking.

The federal mask mandate is still in effect until January 18 of next year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.