Man shot on Eldridge Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2242 Eldridge where they located a male shooting victim. The victim was transported to ROH critical cond. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 28, 2021

