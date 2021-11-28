Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man shot on Eldridge Avenue

Man shot on Eldridge Avenue
Man shot on Eldridge Avenue(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Mid-South health expert weighs in on new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew...
Community ATV rides support rescue team
Christmas Trees at Cedar Hill Farm outside of Hernando, MS.
Labor shortages raise Christmas tree prices; consumers willing to spend the extra dough
Grizzlies holds shop local event
Grizzlies support Small Business Saturday with local event
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects