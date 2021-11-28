Man shot on Eldridge Avenue
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police say one man was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Officers encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
