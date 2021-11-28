Grizzlies support Small Business Saturday with local event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies held an event to encourage people to shop local.

This year the event was held at the FedexForum, and around 25 Memphis-area small businesses were offering exclusive promotions for customers.

Abusheri Ohwofasa is the Vice President of Community Engagement and the executive director for the Grizzlies Foundation and she says the Grizzlies wanted to bring awareness to amazing businesses in the Bluff City.

“These are all local vendors who have wonderful items, and we just people to know, SHOP, just shop with them, help them sustain their business as well, and we want them to know that the Memphis Grizzlies support them as well and we’re excited to do this,” Ohwofasa says.

