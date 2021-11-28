Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Community ATV rides support rescue team

A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew...
A fundraiser was held Saturday to help the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The event drew about 50 people to the Hardy area on Thanksgiving weekend.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hardy Civic Center played host Saturday for the 5th annual ATV, UTV, and Jeep Ride fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team.

The event was $25 a vehicle and all proceeds went to the rescue team, to help them purchase new equipment and gear.

The event had around a 50-person turnout, one that Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was very happy with.

Rose said events like those on Saturday show that people in the Hardy area care about one another.

The fundraiser finished with lunch, catered by Hardy’s Hotdogs and Blues Station with some live music.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Unlicensed driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Christmas Trees at Cedar Hill Farm outside of Hernando, MS.
Labor shortages raise Christmas tree prices; consumers willing to spend the extra dough
Grizzlies holds shop local event
Grizzlies support Small Business Saturday with local event
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19