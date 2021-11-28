Community ATV rides support rescue team

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hardy Civic Center played host Saturday for the 5th annual ATV, UTV, and Jeep Ride fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team.

The event was $25 a vehicle and all proceeds went to the rescue team, to help them purchase new equipment and gear.

The event had around a 50-person turnout, one that Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose was very happy with.

Rose said events like those on Saturday show that people in the Hardy area care about one another.

The fundraiser finished with lunch, catered by Hardy’s Hotdogs and Blues Station with some live music.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.