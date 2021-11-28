Cold tonight followed by a dry and warm pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Colder temperatures will arrive tonight behind the front that moved through early this morning. The colder temperatures tonight will be brief as our pattern will be warm and mainly dry throughout the work week. Rain chances will arrive by the end of the week and into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s and a southerly winds at 5 -10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and cooler with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers with highs near 60.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.