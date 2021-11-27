Advertise with Us
Warmer start to the weekend, but another cold front is coming

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds will allow temperatures to climb tomorrow, but a cold front Saturday night will bring clouds and briefly cooler temperatures ahead of a big warm up next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

