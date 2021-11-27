Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warmer start to the weekend, but another cold front is coming

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds will bring seasonable temperatures today, but a dry cold front will bring clouds tonight and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday ahead of a big warm up next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Unlicensed driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Warmer start to the weekend, but another cold front is coming
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 26, 2021
Carolina Wine: Woodmill Winery in Vale
Breakdown: Why wine grapes could be impacted by rising temperatures
wmc
Friday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 26, 2021