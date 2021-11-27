Warmer start to the weekend, but another cold front is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - South winds will bring seasonable temperatures today, but a dry cold front will bring clouds tonight and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday ahead of a big warm up next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s.

