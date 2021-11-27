Advertise with Us
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remaining four performances of “The Lion King” at the Orpheum Theatre are canceled.

The Orpheum says the cancellations are due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases detected within the touring company and local crew at the theatre.

The following show dates are canceled:

  • Friday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 28 at 1 p.m.

All tickets for the remaining performances will be automatically refunded through official Orpheum points of purchase, Ticketmaster, and the Orpheum box office. The theatre says an email with refund information has been sent to ticket holders.

