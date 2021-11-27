Advertise with Us
Pfizer vaccinations administered at Memphis Grizzlies pop-up vaccine event

Pfizer vaccinations administered at Memphis Grizzlies pop-up vaccine event
Pfizer vaccinations administered at Memphis Grizzlies pop-up vaccine event(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine event allowed people to get their shot, then watch the Memphis Grizzlies take theirs on the hardwood.

One hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine were available to people age 12 and older.

Each person who got their shot then got two terrace level tickets for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Memphis Grizzlies partnered with the Shelby County Health Department for this event.

”As the weather continues to get colder, people will continue to come inside. And we’re here in the holiday season why not go ahead and have everybody get vaccinated who’s eligible and interested so we can have a good, enjoyable, safe holiday season,” said Kelly Sealey with the Shelby County Health Department.

If you missed the event, you can still get your vaccination at area pharmacies and public vaccination sites across Shelby County.

