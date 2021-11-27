More state troopers on Tennessee highways, interstates during holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is enforcing a safe travel initiative this weekend as people return home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Interstate 40 is one of the most heavily traveled interstates in the country, spanning across eight states.

THP says it will be patrolling the roads in high numbers, especially on Sunday which is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Last year, there were 30 crashes on Sunday after Thanksgiving in Tennessee. THP issued more than 2,200 tickets (2209) and nearly 500 seat belt citations (498). One hundred and 11 people were arrested for impaired driving.

Troopers say they are trying to save lives.

“Remember, you will see us,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson. “Make sure to do the right things by slowing down, wearing your seatbelt, making sure your kids are in the proper child protection, child restraint devices, not drinking or driving or under the influence of anything else, and by all means stay off that phone don’t drive distracted.”

In total last year, there were six fatal crashes.

Richardson says make your phone calls and set your GPS before you start driving and don’t drive drowsy.

There will be a sobriety checkpoint Sunday in Haywood County at Highway 70 and Cox Lane.

If you ever require highway assistance dial ‘THP.’

