Memphis celebrates downtown holiday tree lighting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are in full swing, and the Downtown Memphis Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight.

The lighting ceremony will begin around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Peabody Place and South Main Street.

There will also be hot chocolate, Dinstuhl’s candies and free photos with Santa between 4 and 6 p.m. for the first 200 kids.

