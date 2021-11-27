Advertise with Us
Memphis celebrates downtown holiday tree lighting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holidays are in full swing, and the Downtown Memphis Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight.

The lighting ceremony will begin around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Peabody Place and South Main Street.

There will also be hot chocolate, Dinstuhl’s candies and free photos with Santa between 4 and 6 p.m. for the first 200 kids.

