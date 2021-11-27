Man shot, police on the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Foxhall Drive.

The officer say they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect in this investigation is a black man in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4874 Foxhall Drive where they located a male shooting victim. The victim was transported to ROH critical cond. Suspect will be a black male occupying a red pickup truck. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.