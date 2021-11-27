Advertise with Us
Man shot, police on the scene

Man shot, police on the scene
Man shot, police on the scene(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Foxhall Drive.

The officer say they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect in this investigation is a black man in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

