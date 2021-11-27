Man charged in deadly shooting at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in a deadly motel shooting in Memphis.

Ezekiel McClain, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call October 8 at Jackson Heights Motel on Old Austin Peay Highway. According to the affidavit, the victim was in the parking lot area suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say the victim was confronted in the parking lot by an armed man, and shortly after the confrontation, the gunman fired once, killing the victim.

McClain was identified as the gunman from a photographic lineup.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.