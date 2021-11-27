Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged in deadly shooting at Memphis motel

Man charged in deadly shooting at Memphis motel
Man charged in deadly shooting at Memphis motel(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in a deadly motel shooting in Memphis.

Ezekiel McClain, 24, is charged with first-degree murder.

Memphis police responded to a shooting call October 8 at Jackson Heights Motel on Old Austin Peay Highway. According to the affidavit, the victim was in the parking lot area suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say the victim was confronted in the parking lot by an armed man, and shortly after the confrontation, the gunman fired once, killing the victim.

McClain was identified as the gunman from a photographic lineup.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

Latest News

Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Overcoming Black Friday hurdles of inflation and supply chain backups
Overcoming Black Friday hurdles of inflation and supply chain backups
Overcoming Black Friday hurdles of inflation and supply chain backups
Overcoming Black Friday hurdles of inflation and supply chain backups
Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases