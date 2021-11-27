Advertise with Us
Lights of the Delta opens for 21st season

New display "And to all a goodnight"
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights of the Delta kicked off their 21st holiday season on Monday.

Site Coordinator Charles Moody said operations are looking different from last year, with two new light displays and relaxed COVID-19 recommendations.

Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required in Jingle Bell Park and on the hayrides, which will be allowing more people on each ride.

Temperature checks will happen before people enter Santa’s Workshop and children will be able to get close to Santa this year since he is fully vaccinated.

Moody added seeing children being able to fully interact with Santa is his favorite thing to see.

“Just watching their eyes light up and their face, smiles, and all that,” Moody said. “It’s just a great experience.”

Moody mentioned he had issues getting lights from overseas this year, but he was able to have enough lights on hand for this season.

Two new displays are added to the lineup for the 2021 season including an igloo and “And to all a goodnight” at the end of the tour.

The 2021 ornament features the “Kissing Couple” display, which people will see during the tour.

Lights of the Delta will be open until Dec. 27, and on Monday, Nov. 29, there will be a Walk/Run where people can walk or run around the displays.

