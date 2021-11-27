Grizzlies Ja Morant suffers knee injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s not the news you ever want to hear, especially when it happens to a young star.

Grizzlies franchise star point guard, Ja Morant, suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return.

Morant had the ball and his back to the bucket. He made a sideways move, got rid of the ball, and hobbled off the court. There didn’t appear to be any contact on the left knee. Once he got to the bench, he was on the ground and had to be helped up and off and into the locker room with the training staff.

He returned to the bench in the third quarter in a hoodie, no crutches. Morant is in his third year in the league. He’s eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game, making his case for an all-star season.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Morant’s status.

Ja Morant seems to have suffered an ankle injury in the 1st Quarter.



Will keep you updated on the latest. pic.twitter.com/abzoW6xmKC — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) November 27, 2021

