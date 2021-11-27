Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies Ja Morant suffers knee injury

(Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s not the news you ever want to hear, especially when it happens to a young star.

Grizzlies franchise star point guard, Ja Morant, suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return.

Morant had the ball and his back to the bucket. He made a sideways move, got rid of the ball, and hobbled off the court. There didn’t appear to be any contact on the left knee. Once he got to the bench, he was on the ground and had to be helped up and off and into the locker room with the training staff.

He returned to the bench in the third quarter in a hoodie, no crutches. Morant is in his third year in the league. He’s eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game, making his case for an all-star season.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Morant’s status.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

Latest News

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Three-generation Ole Miss family proud the Golden Egg is in Oxford
Ja Morant/Memphis featured in Nike ad
Ja Morant/Memphis featured in Nike ad
901 FC
901 FC places two on post season all league team
LOC-CBU renew hoop rivalry
LOC-CBU renew hoop rivalry