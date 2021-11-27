Advertise with Us
Colder air will filter in tomorrow followed by warming temperatures for the work week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds have increased across the Mid-South this afternoon thanks to a cold front that will allow colder air to filter Sunday and Sunday night. Monday will be the start of a warming temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 50s and a northerly wind at 5 -10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 60s.

Remaining performances of 'The Lion King' at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of 'The Lion King' canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Unlicensed driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash

