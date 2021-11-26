Advertise with Us
Unlicensed driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man is being charged after a pedestrian was fatally hit overnight.

Memphis police say Xavion Nelson struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Mt. Moriah and Willow.

He was arrested and charged with financial responsibility and driving while his license is suspended, revoked or canceled.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

