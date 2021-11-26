Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Three-generation Ole Miss family proud the Golden Egg is in Oxford

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to Oxford for the second year in a row.(Twitter/@OleMissFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Golden Egg is back in Oxford after Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State in the 94th annual Egg Bowl Thursday night in Starkville.

And fans are beaming with pride!

No one is arguably more proud than the Glover family, a three-generation Ole Miss family in Flowood.

“My dad, Wiliam Glover Sr., played under Coach Johnny Vaught in 1947, I played in 1969, and my boys, Will and Peter, went to Ole Miss about 20 years ago, although they never played ball,” William Glover Jr. said.

Glover even met his wife, Marsha, at Ole Miss.

“I fell instantly in love,” Glover said. “I started to propose to her after three weeks but wasn’t sure if she’d say yes, so I waited four weeks instead,” he laughed.

Ole Miss beat Mississippi 31-21, keeping the Golden Egg in Oxford and giving Lane Kiffin his second rivalry win.

“Oh, man, we’re so happy! Extremely proud,” Glover said.

Ole Miss finishes the season with ten wins for the first time in program history, while Mississippi State ends with 7-5. Next up for both teams is waiting to see where they’ll play come bowl season.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers in the Mid-South crowd Tanger Outlets
Black Friday shoppers in the Mid-South crowd Tanger Outlets
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Xavion Nelson charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Unlicensed driver charged in fatal pedestrian crash
Tanger Outlets in Southaven, MS.
Millions of shoppers expected on Black Friday despite record inflation