Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a home on Pinecrest Drive. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
Police say a male was detained on the scene.
