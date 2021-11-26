Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Memphis Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Pinecrest Drive. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police say a male was detained on the scene.

At 3:56 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1463 Pinecrest Drive. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

One male was detained on the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 26, 2021

