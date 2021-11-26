Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Millions of shoppers expected on Black Friday despite record inflation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who is ready to hit the stores on this Black Friday? The annual shopping holiday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, the question this year is will record inflation keep shoppers from spending?

The economic recovery from COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in the supply chain hitting businesses and then shoppers.

The National Retail Federation says it feels pretty good about the holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year --- they expect there will be nearly 2 million more shoppers than last year.

And each shopper is projected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday season.“

Consumers are healthy, with $4 trillion in savings on the sidelines. They have paid down debt. We’ve seen 5 trillion dollars of fiscal stimulus,” said Matthew Shay, National Retail Federation CEO and President Matthew Shay.

Now because of supply chain issues, shoppers are buying early 46% of shoppers say they plan to shop earlier than normal.

The National Retail Federation also says when it comes to inflation on prices it’s going to take a few months, and that in many cases, it’ll be well into next year before we see these things come back into balance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans

Latest News

Forgotten Souls Coalition event gives food and toiletries to homeless Memphians
Forgotten Souls Coalition event gives food and toiletries to homeless Memphians
New treatment option for COVID-19 could soon be available in pill form
New treatment option for COVID-19 could soon be available in pill form
People in the Mid-South gather together for the first time in nearly 2 years
People in the Mid-South gather together for the first time in nearly 2 years
MemFeast provides 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the hungry
MemFeast provides 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for the hungry