Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened November 23 at a Valero gas station on North Watkins.

Police say Derrion Childs was shot and later died from his injuries.

The suspects were in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.