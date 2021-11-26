Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting

Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened November 23 at a Valero gas station on North Watkins.

Police say Derrion Childs was shot and later died from his injuries.

The suspects were in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans

Latest News

Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Suspect detained after man critically injured in Memphis shooting
Black Friday
Overcoming the Black Friday hurdles of inflation and supply chain backups
Black Friday shoppers in the Mid-South crowd Tanger Outlets
Black Friday shoppers in the Mid-South crowd Tanger Outlets
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19