Memphis police searching for suspects in deadly gas station shooting
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened November 23 at a Valero gas station on North Watkins.
Police say Derrion Childs was shot and later died from his injuries.
The suspects were in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.