Forgotten Souls Coalition event gives food and toiletries to homeless Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Forgotten Souls Coalition took time on Thanksgiving Day to not only give away food but also essential items to maintain hygiene.

The organization says it helps hundreds of people in Memphis who are homeless through events like Thursday’s giveaway.

Tina Byrd, head host of the event, says the rainy weather couldn’t hold them back from giving back.

”We didn’t care about the weather, well we did, but we were just hoping it wouldn’t come down as hard. But we’re still out here. We’re still serving. We’re still giving back to the community because that’s where our hearts are,” Byrd said.

The organization gave food and toiletries to about 300 people during the course of the event.

