Dry and chilly end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to significantly colder temperatures this morning after yesterday’s rain/cold front, so bundle up if you plan to do any Black Friday shopping. The day will feature plenty of sun but will still remain cool.

TODAY: Sunny with a light West wind and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Our dry stretch of weather will continue into next week, and our temperatures will gradually warm to above average too. Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

