Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle found abandoned in Mississippi belongs to a missing Louisiana woman.

St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Kionna Macon, reported missing November 23.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds, seen in the above picture wearing two different hairstyles.

Macon was known to drive a blue Ford Mustang that was recovered in Kiln, Mississippi.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found her vehicle abandoned with her Louisiana ID card inside.

If you have any information on where Kionna Macon could be, call Detective Sgt. Byron V. Smith with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 359-8763 or (504) 494-3696.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.