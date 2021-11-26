Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi

Kionna Macon
Kionna Macon(Kionna Macon)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle found abandoned in Mississippi belongs to a missing Louisiana woman.

St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Kionna Macon, reported missing November 23.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds, seen in the above picture wearing two different hairstyles.

Macon was known to drive a blue Ford Mustang that was recovered in Kiln, Mississippi.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found her vehicle abandoned with her Louisiana ID card inside.

If you have any information on where Kionna Macon could be, call Detective Sgt. Byron V. Smith with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 359-8763 or (504) 494-3696.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ at Orpheum Theatre canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism
Memphis Police investigate Thanksgiving Day shooting
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

Latest News

Pfizer vaccinations administered at Memphis Grizzlies pop-up vaccine event
Pfizer vaccinations administered at Memphis Grizzlies pop-up vaccine event
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
Ticket holders react after remaining performances of ‘The Lion King’ canceled at Orpheum Theatre
(Source: KFVS)
Grizzlies Ja Morant suffers knee injury
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant
Mid-South health experts weigh-in on new COVID-19 variant