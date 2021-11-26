Braylon Murray Project provides warm Thanksgiving meals to Memphis community members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 300 Memphis families are grieving the loss of a loved one after deadly shootings in 2021, including that of 17-year-old Braylon Murray who was shot and killed in August.

One family is turning their pain into purpose on this Thanksgiving holiday and blessing hundreds of Memphians in honor of a young life gone too soon.

It was a packed house at Light of Glory International Church Thursday as hundreds of people lined up for a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

“We gave them a meal, we gave them McDonald’s cards, we gave them a MATA bus gift card, we gave them blankets, we gave them backpacks and care packages,” said Braylon’s mother, Sharika Carpenter.

Carpenter says she does it all for her son Braylon. Just 17 at the time of his death, Carpenter said her son had a heart for serving others

“Since Braylon was a little kid, he always liked to give back, whether it was toys to kids, feeding the homeless,” said Carpenter.

The family started the Braylon Murray Project to continue his legacy and also bring awareness to positive things happening in the community.

Thursday, while passing out Thanksgiving dinners, Mayor Jim Strickland talked about ways the city is also working to combat crime.

“Chief Davis has implemented new programs like SCORPION or more officers out there trying to enforce the laws, from street laws to violent crime. We’re kicking off our boys and girls club initiative,” Strickland said.

Strickland hopes the new initiatives will lead to a reduction in crime.

Meanwhile, Braylon’s family says they will continue to make efforts to strengthen the community and prevent more crimes from happening.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this in his name. It’s nothing but good comes with his name,” said Braylon’s sister, Kaylan Carpenter.

The family is also planning a toy drive for Christmas.

