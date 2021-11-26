Advertise with Us
Black Friday shoppers in the Mid-South crowd Tanger Outlets(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Black Friday shoppers took advantage of the sales at the Tanger Outlets.

Several stores had lines out the door.

“I got some pants, they got jackets and stuff,” said one shopper.

Shoppers crowded the Tanger Outlets in Southaven for Black Friday with the hopes of snagging the best sales.

“Pretty good, we got some nice stuff so far,” said Kamryn Bridges and Abygayle Gaither who drove from Tipton County.

When we asked them what time they arrived, they said around 6 a.m.

Some shoppers, like Sheleda Jones and her son who came from West Memphis, Arkansas, say they even set an alarm.

“Oh, it’s great, nice sales too. Probably like 6, it was 6, I set an alarm,” said Jones.

The National Retail Federation says it feels pretty good about the holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, they expect there will be nearly two million more shoppers than last year.

Each shopper is projected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday season.

Mandi Staggs, the marketing director for Tanger Outlets, says there’s definitely an increase in shoppers compared to last year.

“I do see increased numbers. We have had some great increases throughout the holiday season so far, and so it kicked off really good this morning. We had some lines and Michael Kors still has a line,” said Staggs.

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues. Staggs says she’s not aware of any stores experiencing a problem.

“I know our retailors were well aware of the supply chain issues in advance, and so they were able to put action plans into place,” said Staggs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

