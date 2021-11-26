Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season.

This is the 7th year for Home Instead Senior Care to conduct the local program.

Home Instead Senior Care Program Director Phillip Kennedy joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the most popular gifts and how you can give back.

“Anything helps when it comes down to it,” Kennedy said. “If you can’t purchase all of the gifts listed on the ornament, if you can only get one or two, anything will help and we look forward to continuing to serve the community. Every gift is going to put a smile on a senior’s face which is all that we’re here for.”

Individuals can visit one of the tree locations listed below from November 26 to December 17.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at the following locations:

· Carriage Crossing Mall, 4674 Merchants Park Circle in Collierville

· Wonderland by Memphis Escape Rooms

· Saddle Creek Mall, Poplar Ave. & W Farmington Blvd. in Germantown

· Anthropologie

· J.Jill

Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.

Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it to the location with the ornament attached.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.