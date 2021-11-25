Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a cold end to the week...fortunately, the cold pattern won’t last long

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight behind a cold front that moved through earlier in the day. This will keep temperature well below average as the week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a light West wind and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders



