Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple vandalisms in downtown Memphis.

Justina Bell, 29, is charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism over $1,000.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police that Bell threw rocks into the Lansky Store, which is located inside the Peabody Hotel, breaking merchandise and shattering glass.

Police say Bell is also responsible for damaging concrete planters along South Main.

