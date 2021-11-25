Woman arrested, charged in downtown Memphis vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple vandalisms in downtown Memphis.

Justina Bell, 29, is charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism over $1,000.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police that Bell threw rocks into the Lansky Store, which is located inside the Peabody Hotel, breaking merchandise and shattering glass.

Police say Bell is also responsible for damaging concrete planters along South Main.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.