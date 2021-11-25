Westy’s continues its Thanksgiving meal tradition in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westy’s has made it a tradition to serve up a warm Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Westy’s has severed up a warm Thanksgiving meal for those in need in Memphis.

“We tried our best to make it a great meal for them for Thanksgiving so they can celebrate and be thankful. And I know about three-quarters of them. I come here every year,” said John Wheeler with Operation BBQ Relief.

Herman Atkins was among the many who received food.

“I think it’s awesome ma’am. I think Mr. Wes is doing a great job. I’d like to thank him. I thank God for allowing him to do it too, feed the homeless because most homeless people out here don’t have anywhere to go and eat, and I’m one of them,” Atkins said.

Lindenwood Christian Church helped prep some of the food. Volunteers say they love coming back every year to help out.

“It feels amazing because I feel joy and blessed in my heart that I’m giving back to my community,” said Lyncola Seaberry, a volunteer for Lindenwood Christian Church.

Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that helps feed families during natural disasters and the holidays, was also back to help with the event.

Wheeler says he’s been helping cook up the meals for the last 15 years.

“We’re hoping about 1,100 to 1,200 meals today. We got enough meat for that. We’ll just see how many people show up in the rain,” Wheeler said.

One thousand pairs of socks and 1,000 pairs of gloves were handed out along with other clothing items.

“I appreciate it. I thank God for allowing them to do this,” Atkins said.

