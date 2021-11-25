West Memphis police searching for stabbing suspect

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

The incident happened Tuesday in front of Walker Street Grocery at S.L. Henry and South Walker.

Kendric Gillum, Jr. has active warrants for first-degree criminal attempt murder and domestic battery.

West Memphis Police say Gillum is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 901-552-2464.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.