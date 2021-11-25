Advertise with Us
‘We’re Stuffed!’: Memphis Animal Services offers $20 adoptions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services’ (MAS) kennels are stuffed, and you can help.

To make some room after Thanksgiving, MAS is offering $20 adoptions on all dogs and cats starting Saturday, November 27 through Friday December 3.

Currently, 250 pets are at the shelter and another 180 in foster homes.

Katie Pemberton with MAS joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk about the need and how challenging it can be for the shelter when there is such a high volume of pets.

“It is definitely a challenge in a lot of different ways,” Pemberton said. “So many people are experiencing staff shortages right now and we are no exception to that. So, when we have so many animals in our care, and we have less staff than we’re used to having, that makes it a real challenge to provide the level of care that we really want to for these pets.”

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, FeLV test (cats), heartworm test and treatment medications if needed (dogs), collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

MAS is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday but will be open Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

