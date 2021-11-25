Turkey, dressing, and a side of rain for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain to the area followed by a drop in temperatures through the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain before sunrise along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Rain mainly during the morning & early afternoon with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows near 30.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

