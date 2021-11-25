Advertise with Us
Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one man injured.

It happened in the 3600-block of Buffalo Road.

Police confirmed that a man was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black shirt and armed with a gun.

Stick with Action News 5 for this latest on this investigation.

