Thanksgiving Day shooting injures 1, police search for suspect
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one man injured.
It happened in the 3600-block of Buffalo Road.
Police confirmed that a man was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black shirt and armed with a gun.
Stick with Action News 5 for this latest on this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.