Thanksgiving Day meal events happening in the Bluff City

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple Mid-South organizations are making Thanksgiving delicious for hundreds of our neighbors in need.

Teams from Lindenwood Christian Church filled Westy’s restaurant last night to cut potatoes and prepare for today’s feast.

Lindenwood will host the annual event at Westy’s with cooking help from Operation BBQ Relief. The free Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless will be served on a to=go basis from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on the restaurant patio.

“We do this every year and we have a horrendous amount of people coming down here to get this good food that we’re preparing,” said Deacon Freddie Carver, Lindenwood Christian Church ahead of the event. “So we’ll be here for a few hours getting it ready for tomorrow and when they come out here tomorrow, its going to be right on time.”

This is the 17th consecutive year that Westy’s has hosted a Thanksgiving meal for the homeless and in that time has severed more than 30,000 Thanksgiving dinners.

Folks at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church prepped 5,000 meals to hand out Thanksgiving Day for MemFeast.

This is the third year MemFeast has taken place.

Operations will be similar to last year. Food trucks will be spread across the city, including downtown, Frayser and South Memphis to hand out the meals. It will be a grab-and-go setup because of the pandemic.

Three hundred bags with socks, toothbrushes, and other essentials will also be handed out.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

