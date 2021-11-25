Advertise with Us
Some families still waiting for pandemic food benefits

Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school...
Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school districts is leading to delays in families receiving pandemic food cards.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school districts is leading to delays in families receiving pandemic food cards.

Meanwhile, families say they are waiting hours on hold when they to reach out to Mississippi Pandemic EBT Hotline for assistance.

The cards were meant to provide assistance to families of children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school and missed out on the benefits because of the pandemic.  

About 345,000 Mississippi children were set to receive a benefit of $375 per child.

Mississippi Department of Human Services said in September money would be distributed in October, but that didn’t happen in all cases.

