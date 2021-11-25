Advertise with Us
Shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving Day feast during supply chain crisis

Shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving Day feast during supply chain crisis
Shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving Day feast during supply chain crisis(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shoppers are on a mission to create the ideal Thanksgiving meal.

Each customer hopes to avoid having to go to more than one store for their items.

Mark Gatlin, vice president of store operations at Cash Saver, says they’ve been working hard to meet demand.

“For the most part, we’ve got just about everything everybody needs,” he said.

Gatlin says current supply chain issues, from manufacturers to trucking companies, haven’t made it easy to get a variety of Thanksgiving staples on shelves.

“The whole supply chain, anywhere you look at it, all the way down the line, has issues,” said Gatlin.

He says you’ll likely find a Turkey and cranberry sauce, but it may not be your go-to brand.

“Where we’ve normally got four or five different items, we only have one or two,” Gatlin said.

Luckily, Anne Merriweather began her shopping days ago.

“I’ve been able to find everything. Every morning I’m here at 7 o’clock when they open. I’m ready for tomorrow because I did some cooking,” Merriweather said.

Preparedness will need to be a theme this holiday season.

Looking ahead to Christmas, NBC News reports some of the biggest items impacted by the supply chain crisis include beer, wine and liquor, toys, and video game consoles.

“There’s so many factors in it, from the labor part, the transportation part, the production part, and I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to fix itself anytime soon,” Gatlin said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

