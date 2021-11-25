Regulator approves plan to bury coal ash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regulators have given approval to a plan by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to bury toxin-laden coal ash in southeast Memphis.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation told The Commercial Appeal that the federal utility received final approval last week.

TVA plans to have a contractor remove tons of coal ash from ponds in southwest Memphis and transport them along Shelby Drive to a landfill and bury it in lined pits to prevent leaching into the ground.

TVA spokesman Buddy Eller said the utility is collaborating with partners on the project but did not say when removal would start.

